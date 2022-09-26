About this product
About this strain
Watermelon Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!