DazeD8 1G Delta 8 Premium Cartridge

The fiery breath of sweet exotic flavors.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 premium delta 8 carts have an unparalleled uplifting feel and offer the best delta 8 concentrate on the market



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate



Flavor Profile

- Wedding Cake - Hybrid

- Rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper



Strain

- Indica-dominant hybrid

- A unique cross between Triangle Kush and Animal Mints



How Does it Feel?

- Wedding Cake is famous for its relaxing effects

- Cerebral euphoria

- Happy and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.