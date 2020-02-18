DazeD8 Rechargeable Live Resin THC-O Titanz Disposable (2 Grams)

- Rechargeable disposable vape pen filled with 2000mg of HHC oil and 100mg of custom formulated botanical cannabis derived terpenes.

- Discreet and ready to use out of the box.

- Full ceramic heating elements to ensure the cleanest and fullest flavored vaping experience.

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent

- 2 grams of highly potent THC-O distillate



Flavor Profile

- Rich and subtly sweet with undertones of earthy pepper



Strain

- Indica-dominant hybrid

- A unique cross between Triangle Kush and Animal Mints



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects



Show more