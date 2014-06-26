Dazed 9G THC-O Flower

Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent THC-O flower on the market. DazeD8's THC-O flower will take you exactly where you want to be.



Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.

The DazeD8 THC-O flower is the antithesis of quiet. With these packs, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.



- Perfectly for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time

- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds

- 9G to send you to space multiple times

- The most potent THC-O flower on the market



Flavor Profile

- White Widow - Hybrid

- Features strong earthy flavors with hints of pine



Strain

- Hybrid

- A unique cross between Brazilian indica and South Indian sativa landraces



How Does it Feel?

- White Widow is famous for its energetic effects

- Buzzy, alert, and creative

- Happy and uplifting



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects