About this product
Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent THC-O flower on the market. DazeD8's THC-O flower will take you exactly where you want to be.
Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.
The DazeD8 THC-O flower is the antithesis of quiet. With these packs, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.
- Perfectly for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time
- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds
- 9G to send you to space multiple times
- The most potent THC-O flower on the market
Flavor Profile
- White Widow - Hybrid
- Features strong earthy flavors with hints of pine
Strain
- Hybrid
- A unique cross between Brazilian indica and South Indian sativa landraces
How Does it Feel?
- White Widow is famous for its energetic effects
- Buzzy, alert, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.
White Widow effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with