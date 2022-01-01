About this product
DazeD8 Rechargeable Delta 8 Titanz Disposable (2 Grams)
A refreshing sweet mint kick with menthol. Ice ice baby.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
- 2 grams of highly potent delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- Winter Mint Ice - Sativa
- A sweet minty flavor with a menthol kick
Strain
- Sativa
- A unique cross between two sativa strains
How Does it Feel?
- Winter Mint Ice is famous for its relaxing effects
- Happy, uplifting, and pain-relieving
- Quick high with a powerful head-rushing euphoria
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!