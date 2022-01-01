DazeD8 Rechargeable Delta 8 Titanz Disposable (2 Grams)

A refreshing sweet mint kick with menthol. Ice ice baby.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent

- 2 grams of highly potent delta 8 distillate



Flavor Profile

- Winter Mint Ice - Sativa

- A sweet minty flavor with a menthol kick



Strain

- Sativa

- A unique cross between two sativa strains



How Does it Feel?

- Winter Mint Ice is famous for its relaxing effects

- Happy, uplifting, and pain-relieving

- Quick high with a powerful head-rushing euphoria



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects