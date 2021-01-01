About this product
DD8 HHC Vape Cartridges - 950mg - 1 gram - GG4 (Indica)
DD8 brand Dose of HHC cartridges contain 95% hemp-derived HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) distillate blended with 5% natural strain-specific terpenes. Not synthetic.
DD8 HHC products are third-party lab tested for batch purity and potency, USA made, 100% hemp derived, no cutting agents, additives, flavorings or fillers.
HHC is a cannabinoid naturally found in hemp. DD8's HHC is the highest quality NR-HHC, which binds to the CB1 receptor.
PRODUCT SPECS:
*950mg (+/-5%) pure hemp-derived HHC; 1ml cartridge
*5% Terpene natural strain infused
*<0.3% or less D9 THC
*510 battery pen required (not included)
About this brand
DD8 | Dose of Delta 8
DD8, Dose of Delta 8 & HHC is a wellness brand focused on crafting premium all-natural Delta 8 & HHC hemp-derived products made to feel good. Our mission is to make honest, high-quality, third party lab tested hemp products that are affordable, and accessible to all.
The DD8 experience promotes relaxation, intensifies creativity, and depending on your tolerance level--is a great option for when you want to lighten your vibe without compromising your productivity.
Our mindfully sourced custom DD8 blends are designed to uplift, inspire, and relax. Crafted for your desired dose of elevation. #dd8elevate
LEAFLY PROMO: Save 10% on web orders with coupon code "LEAFLY".
Shop: www.doseofchill.com
Learn: www.thedd8.com/FAQ
Follow on Social: www.instagram.com/dd8elevate/
