De La Beuh was founded in 2015 to provide alternative bath products in the cannabis industry. De La Beuh "Cannabis marries bath and body". It is our goal to create more than just products, and we promote positive and healthy lifestyles, as well as friendship and community. Our mission is to create products that are fun to use, safe for all skin-types, and that aid in healing the mind and body. "Heal While you Bathe" We hope to give you a spa experience in your own bathroom... De La Beuh attends numerous events all over the west coast. Check the Instagram account for information about when they will be at an event near you soon.