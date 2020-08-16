About this strain
Coming from Exotic Genetix, 4 Kings is an indica-dominant cross of a female Los Angeles OG Kush and their own Triple OG. A kush lover's dream, its thick flavor is backed by a citrus punch, and it'll coat your throat with pine and earthy flavors. 4 Kings is known to start off with energy and euphoria and then level out into sedation and relaxation. Make sure to have your favorite snacks nearby.
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
77% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Cramps
11% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
11% of people say it helps with fatigue
