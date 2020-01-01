 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About Defonce Chocolatier

Défoncé embraces the makers who follow hearts, heads, and hands to shape the things that move us—the Sonoma coast winemaker who coaxes ambrosia from pinot noir grapes, the Big Sur woodworker who transforms reclaimed wood into elegant kitchen tables, the Ventura tailor whose bespoke blazers last a lifetime. This California passion for artisanship electrifies all that we do here at Défoncé, where artisans with years of experience at fine chocolate manufacturers now devote their spirit and savvy to the places where chocolate and cannabis meet, crafting California's most exquisite infused chocolate.