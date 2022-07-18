About this product
Produces few leaves, which combined with the fact that this is one of the most rapid strains on the market, makes cultivation very simple and for bumper yields. Very fruity smell with acidic notes; like strawberry or wine gums. The smell becomes much more intense and penetrating as the leaves are broken apart. The sweet, fruity taste has very strong Skunky notes. The effect is very strong and quick and mostly cerebral. Although it produces a light physical sedation, it’s not enough to leave the consumer postrate on the sofa. Good for undertaking activities that don’t require extreme concentration.