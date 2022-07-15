Our 44 times awarded Sugar Black Rose crossed with the famous and also very delicious Bubblegum , the results shows amazing resinous flowers that give you a sweet fruity smell .... One word "Delicious"
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.