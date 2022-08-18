Our hemp-derived Delta 8 THC distillate disposables are an easy and discreet way to vaporize Delta 8 THC whether you are at home or on the go. Our 1ml disposables are available in over 40+ strain-specific botanical terpene blends. Save big when you bundle our vapes!



Peppermint Mocha is an Indica strain with an unknown lineage.



Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature, and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.