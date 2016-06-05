Our hemp-derived Delta 8 THC distillate 1ml vape cartridges are an easy and discreet way to vaporize Delta 8 THC whether you are at home or on the go. Our hemp-derived Delta 8 THC distillate 1ml vape cartridges are an easy and discreet way to vaporize Delta 8 THC whether you are at home or on the go. Our 1ml vape cartridges are available in over 25+ strain-specific botanical terpene blends. Save big when you bundle our vapes!



Blueberry Kush is an Indica dominant hybrid made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. Blueberry Kush is also known as Blueberry OG Kush.



Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature, and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.