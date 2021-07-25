About this product
Our hemp-derived Delta 8 THC distillate 1ml vape cartridges are an easy and discreet way to vaporize Delta 8 THC whether you are at home or on the go. Our 1ml vape cartridges are available in over 25+ strain-specific botanical terpene blends. Save big when you bundle our vapes!
Orange Soda is an evenly balanced hybrid strain made by crossing Tangie and Grandma’s Sugar Cookies.
Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature, and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.
Orange Soda is an evenly balanced hybrid strain made by crossing Tangie and Grandma’s Sugar Cookies.
Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature, and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.
About this strain
Orange Soda effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Delta 8 Pro
Your trusted source for safe and legal Delta 8 THC products!
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.