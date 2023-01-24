Our THCo Pyramid Gummies contain 50mg of Delta 8 THCo in each gummy. Our gummies are vegan friendly and made with organic ingredients without any dyes or artificial colors. Our gummies come in 3 new flavors, they are delicious with no hashy taste or bitterness. These gummies are mood boosters and promote an uplifting experience when the recommended use is followed.



Offered in a resealable mylar sachet with 10 gummies inside for a total of 500mg of Delta 8 THCo. Lab tested and 2018 Farm Bill Approved, these gummies contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.



Recommended Use: These gummies can be stimulating so we recommend starting slow with 1/2 a gummy. Take out 1 gummy and cut in half. Chew 1/2 gummy completely before swallowing. Wait 1-2 hours before consuming an additional 1/2 gummy.



Ingredients: Organic tapioca, organic cane sugar, fruit pectin, filtered water, natural flavor extracts, citric acid, potassium citrate, natural fruit and vegetable extracts for color.



3rd party lab tested for potency and quality control.