About this product
Delta 8 Pro™ Δ8 Chewy Fruit Drops is a new way to microdose Delta 8 THC in a tasty way. With flavors ranging from Cherry, Grape, Lemon and Orange, each chew is infused with 5mg of hemp-derived Delta 8 THC. These fruit chews are also vegan-friendly and have no bitter or hash-like taste.
Offered in child resistant mylar bag with 50 fruit drops inside for a total of 250mg of Delta 8 THC. Lab tested and 2018 Farm Bill Approved, these chewy fruit drops contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Recommended Use: These Chewy Fruit Drops can be stimulating so we recommend starting slow with 1 to 2 Fruit Drops. Do not exceed 5 Fruit Drops in a two hour period.
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gum Acacia, Palm Kernel Oil, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Modified Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Hemp Extract, Colors (Titanium Dioxide, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 5, Red 40, Yellow 6, Blue 1)
3rd party lab tested for potency and quality control.
About this brand
Delta 8 Pro
Your trusted source for safe and legal Delta 8 THC products!
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.
