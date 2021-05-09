Delta 8 Pro
About this product
Our Delta 8 THC Cartridges are derived from Hemp and flavored with botanical derived Full Spectrum Terpenes. We do not use cutting agents such as MCT, PG or PEG to provide the cleanest and best tasting product possible.
Blackberry Gelato is a hybrid strain known to be clear-headed and functional. It has a fruity aroma and is used to help with anxiety.
Blackberry Gelato is a hybrid strain known to be clear-headed and functional. It has a fruity aroma and is used to help with anxiety.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!