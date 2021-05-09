Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Delta 8 Pro

Delta 8 Pro

Blackberry Gelato Delta-8 Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Our Delta 8 THC Cartridges are derived from Hemp and flavored with botanical derived Full Spectrum Terpenes. We do not use cutting agents such as MCT, PG or PEG to provide the cleanest and best tasting product possible.

Blackberry Gelato is a hybrid strain known to be clear-headed and functional. It has a fruity aroma and is used to help with anxiety.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!