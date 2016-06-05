About this product

Our Delta 8 THC Cartridges are derived from Hemp and flavored with botanical derived Full Spectrum Terpenes. We do not use cutting agents such as MCT, PG or PEG to provide the cleanest and best tasting product possible.



Blueberry Kush is an incredibly rich, fruity indica strain. The smell of blueberries cannot be missed and the effects are great for winding down. It can also assist greatly for those who have little appetite.