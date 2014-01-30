About this product

Our Bubba Kush hemp is infused with over 500mg of delta 8 thc distillate per 1/8 oz! Plus an additional 500mg+ of full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes. We do not use any chemicals or solvents during the infusion process. Our infused flower starts with premium A+ hemp flower grown organically in the USA. Quality is our top priority. Lab tested for purity and safety.