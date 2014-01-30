Delta 8 Pro
Our Bubba Kush hemp is infused with over 500mg of delta 8 thc distillate per 1/8 oz! Plus an additional 500mg+ of full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes. We do not use any chemicals or solvents during the infusion process. Our infused flower starts with premium A+ hemp flower grown organically in the USA. Quality is our top priority. Lab tested for purity and safety.
Bubba Kush effects
2,465 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
