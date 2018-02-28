Delta 8 Pro
About this product
Our Delta 8 THC Cartridges are derived from Hemp and flavored with botanical derived Full Spectrum Terpenes. We do not use cutting agents such as MCT, PG or PEG to provide the cleanest and best tasting product possible.
Bodega Bubblegum effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
