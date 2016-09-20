Delta 8 Pro
About this product
Our Delta 8 THC Cartridges are derived from Hemp and flavored with botanical derived Full Spectrum Terpenes. We do not use cutting agents such as MCT, PG or PEG to provide the cleanest and best tasting product possible.
Candy Jack is a sativa dominant hybrid with notes of fruit and pine. It is an effective mood booster and fantastic for a hike or walk in the park.
Candy Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
200 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
