Logo for the brand Delta 8 Pro

Delta 8 Pro

Delta-8 Moon Rocks 3.5g

About this product

Our Delta 8 Moon Rocks start with A+ grade, premium hemp flower that is grown indoors in beautiful Colorado. We infuse our flower with hemp derived delta 8 distillate. We never use harsh chemicals or solvents during the infusion process. Our moon rocks are completely safe for consumption. After infusion, the sticky nugs get a generous dusting of blond CBD kief. These moon rocks contain <0.3% delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol by dry weight.
