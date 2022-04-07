Delta 8 Pro™ 1mL THCp Blend Disposable Vape - Biscotti
About this product
Biscotti is an Indica dominant hybrid that is created by crossing Gelato 25 and Sour Florida OG or Girl Scout Cookies, Gelato #25, and South Florida OG depending on source.
Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.
Size:1mL D8 Pro™ THCp + ∆8 THCO + ∆8 THC
Serving Size: 1 puff
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Delta 8 THC-O oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, Delta 8 THC oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, Delta 8 THCp oil derived from 100% industrial hemp blend of full spectrum botanical terpenes and extracts.
100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.
About this strain
Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. According to growers, Biscotti flowers into small, dense buds marked by dark green and purple foliage with bright orange pistils. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Biscotti effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.