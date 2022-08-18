Our Delta 8 THCp blend disposable vapes are infused with full spectrum botanical terpenes. Each terpene variety is made up of over 100 individual terpenes giving the user a mild psychoactive effect without paranoia or anxiety.



Chemdawg is very popular strain with little known about its genetics. It is considered to be a Sativa dominant hybrid.



Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.



Size:1mL D8 Pro™ THCp + ∆8 THCO + ∆8 THC



Serving Size: 1 puff



Coil: Ceramic



Tank: Glass



Ingredients: Delta 8 THC-O oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, Delta 8 THC oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, Delta 8 THCp oil derived from 100% industrial hemp blend of full spectrum botanical terpenes and extracts.



100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.