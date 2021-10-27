2.5mL Live Resin Disposable - Alaskan Thunder Fuck (Delta-8, Delta-9-o, THCp)
About this product
This hard hitting sativa dominant strain is uplifting with a powerful cerebral user experience. Tastes of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk in every hit!
Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.
Size: 2.5mL D8 Pro™ (Δ8+Δ9-O+THCP+ LIVE RESIN) (approximately 2.5g)
Serving Size: 1 puff
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Delta 8 THC oil, Delta 9-O oil, Delta 8 THCP oil Live Resin, all derived from 100% industrial hemp, botanical terpenes and extracts
100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.
About this strain
Alaskan Thunder Fuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa marijuana strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska. According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier. Alaskan Thunder Fuck usually presents large, beautifully frosted buds with incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk. Known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement.
Alaskan Thunder Fuck effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.