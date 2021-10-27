Alaskan Thunder Fuck, otherwise known as ATF or Matanuska Thunder Fuck, or Matanuska Tundra, is a Sativa dominant hybrid that comes from the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska. Our new ATF Live Resin vape contains Δ8+Δ9O+Live Resin.



This hard hitting sativa dominant strain is uplifting with a powerful cerebral user experience. Tastes of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk in every hit!



Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.



Size: 2.5mL D8 Pro™ (Δ8+Δ9-O+THCP+ LIVE RESIN) (approximately 2.5g)



Serving Size: 1 puff



Coil: Ceramic



Tank: Glass



Ingredients: Delta 8 THC oil, Delta 9-O oil, Delta 8 THCP oil Live Resin, all derived from 100% industrial hemp, botanical terpenes and extracts



100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.