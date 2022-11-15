2.5mL Live Resin Disposable - Apples to Apples (Delta-8, THCh, THCb)
About this product
Apples to Apples is a Sativa dominant hybrid that is made by crossing Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. This strain has a sweet, crisp and refreshing taste and effect.
Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.
Size: 2.5mL D8 Pro™ (Δ8+ THCH + THCB + LIVE RESIN) (approximately 2.5g)
Serving Size: 1 puff
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Delta 8 THC oil, Delta 9-O oil, Live Resin, all derived from 100% industrial hemp, botanical terpenes and extracts
100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.
About this strain
Cream of the Crop Gardens of California returns to the top of their game with this sativa-leaning offspring of the hit strain Apple Fritter. Apples to Apples is their cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies—a hybrid with a sativa lean that makes for a relaxing, fun party weed splurge. Apples to Apples has a tart, apple smell that comes from its diesel roots. The hit is scrumptious cookie with a sour apple note, delivering hybrid effects.
Apples to Apples effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
About this brand
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.