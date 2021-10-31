Introducing one of three new Live Resin disposable lineups, these disposables are available in 2.5ml and contains Δ8+ THCh + THCb + Live Resin



Krypto Chronic is a complex hybrid strain that is made by crossing Fruity Pebbles OG and Alien Cookies and is then crossed with Jet Fuel Gelato. Fruity, Gassy and Funk best describes this hybrid.



Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.



Size: 2.5mL D8 Pro™ (Δ8+ THCH + THCB + LIVE RESIN) (approximately 2.5g)



Serving Size: 1 puff



Coil: Ceramic



Tank: Glass



Ingredients:Delta 8 THC oil, Delta 8 THCH oil, Delta 8 THCB oil, Live Resin, all derived from 100% industrial hemp, botanical terpenes and extracts



100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.