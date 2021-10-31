2.5mL Live Resin Disposable - Krypto Chronic (Delta-8, THCh, THCb)
Krypto Chronic is a complex hybrid strain that is made by crossing Fruity Pebbles OG and Alien Cookies and is then crossed with Jet Fuel Gelato. Fruity, Gassy and Funk best describes this hybrid.
Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.
Size: 2.5mL D8 Pro™ (Δ8+ THCH + THCB + LIVE RESIN) (approximately 2.5g)
Serving Size: 1 puff
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients:Delta 8 THC oil, Delta 8 THCH oil, Delta 8 THCB oil, Live Resin, all derived from 100% industrial hemp, botanical terpenes and extracts
100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.
Krypto Chronic, also known as "Crypto Chronic" or "Kryptochronic", is a hybrid marijuana strain from the breeder Compound Genetics. It crosses a Fruity Pebbles OG to Alien Cookies, then Jet Fuel Gelato. Krypto Chronic marijuana has a fruity, berry, sweet, creamy, fuel funk and a complex, bittersweet taste. Leafly readers have also reported coffee, plum, and even tobacco notes. Expect super high THC effects for advanced users, who might get energetic, happy, and relaxed all at once. Some patients turn to Krypto Chronic cannabis to manage anxiety, pain, or depression.
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.