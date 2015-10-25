2.5mL Live Resin Disposable - Lemon Skunk (Delta-8, THCv, THCp)
Lemon Skunk is a Sativa dominant hybrid providing an uplifting and motivational user experience.
Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.
Size: 2.5mL D8 Pro™ (Δ8+ THCV+ THCP+ LIVE RESIN) (approximately 2.5g)
Serving Size: 1 puff
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Delta 8 THC oil, Delta 8 THCV oil, Delta 8 THCP oil, Live Resin, all derived from 100% industrial hemp, botanical terpenes and extracts
100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.
Lemon Skunk, also known as "Lemon Skunk OG," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain developed from two special Skunk phenotypes hand-picked by the breeder. This classic strain is known to produce energizing effects with a mellow high. In terms of flavor, Lemon Skunk is skunky with a pungent aroma and exceptionally zesty lemon undertones. Lemon Skunk effects are fast-hitting and provide instant feelings of buzzy energy that leave you feeling happy. If you're in a mental funk, consumers say this strain can help you get out of your rut. Lemon Skunk is 18% THC, making it a great strain choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Myrcene is Lemon Skunk's dominant terpene. Medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression or stress. 1/8 ounce of Lemon Skunk costs anywhere from 25$-35$. According to growers, this strain produces a large yield with stunning orange and green-colored buds. Lemon Skunk was originally bred by DNA Genetics
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.