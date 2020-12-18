2.5mL Live Resin Disposable - Pink Rozay (Delta-8, Delta-9-o, THCp)
About this product
Pink Rozay is an Indica dominant hybrid that is made by crossing Lemonchello #10 crossed with the Lemon Pound Cake #75. This strain provides a unique floral & fruity blend found in fine wine!
Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.
Size: 2.5mL D8 Pro™ (Δ8+Δ9-O+THCP+ LIVE RESIN) (approximately 2.5g)
Serving Size: 1 puff
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Delta 8 THC oil, Delta 9-O oil, Delta 8 THCP oil Live Resin, all derived from 100% industrial hemp, botanical terpenes and extracts
100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.
About this strain
Pink Rozay is a potent indica marijuana strain bred by Cookies. Pink Rozay is inspired by the bright, floral flavors you often find when drinking a class of rose - but without the hangover. Smoking Pink Rozay will give you a heavy head high but your body will feel at ease. Because this strain is known to be high in THC, it is important to enjoy in small quantities. Pink Rozay nugs are frosty with muted shades of green and orange. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to chronic pain.
About this brand
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.