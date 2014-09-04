Delta 8 Pro™ 2.5mL Max Hit Disposable Vape - Super Sour Diesel
About this product
We combined a blend of the most sought after psychoactive cannabinoids on the market in an easy to use and discreet portable vape! Please enjoy responsibly.
Super Sour Diesel is a Sativa dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Sour Diesel.
Our Max Hit 2.5mL blend disposable vapes are available in the following strains: Super Sour Diesel, Gushers, Pineapple Orange Dream, and Berry Gelato.
About this strain
Super Sour Diesel, also known as "Super Sour" and "Super Diesel" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Sour Diesel. This strain provides effects that knock out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel is energizing, which makes it great for daytime use or socializing. This strain is very potent, which means it should be reserved for those with a high THC tolerance, as Super Sour Diesel is known to produce strong cerebral effects that may overpower a novice smoker. Super Sour Diesel is pungent and tastes like fuel when smoked.
About this brand
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.