Can’t decide which strain to choose? Then this bundle pack is for you! Get one of each of our newest disposable 2mL Live Rosin disposable vapes with ∆8, THCP and THCH. Bundle and save! Includes Forbidden Fruit, Blue Dream, Gushers, Durban Poison and White Widow.



Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.



Size: 2mL D8 Pro™ LIVE ROSIN + Δ8 + THCP + THCH (approximately 2g)



Serving Size: 1 puff



Coil: Ceramic



Tank: Glass



Ingredients: Delta 8 THC oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, Delta 8 THCp oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, THCH oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, Live Rosin oil derived from 100% industrial hemp blend of full spectrum botanical terpenes and extracts.



100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.