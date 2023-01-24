About this product
Can’t decide which strain to choose? Then this bundle pack is for you! Get one of each of our newest disposable 2mL Live Rosin disposable vapes with ∆8, THCP and THCH. Bundle and save! Includes Forbidden Fruit, Blue Dream, Gushers, Durban Poison and White Widow.
Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.
Size: 2mL D8 Pro™ LIVE ROSIN + Δ8 + THCP + THCH (approximately 2g)
Serving Size: 1 puff
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Delta 8 THC oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, Delta 8 THCp oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, THCH oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, Live Rosin oil derived from 100% industrial hemp blend of full spectrum botanical terpenes and extracts.
100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.
About this brand
Delta 8 Pro
Your trusted source for safe and legal Delta 8 THC products!
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.
