2mL Live Rosin Disposable - Blue Dream (Delta-8, THCp, THCh)
About this product
Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.
Size: 2mL D8 Pro™ LIVE ROSIN + Δ8 + THCP + THCH (approximately 2g)
Serving Size: 1 puff
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Delta 8 THC oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, Delta 8 THCp oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, THCH oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, Live Rosin oil derived from 100% industrial hemp blend of full spectrum botanical terpenes and extracts.
100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.
About this strain
Updated February 2022
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
About this brand
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.