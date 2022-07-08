2mL Live Rosin Disposable - Forbidden Fruit (Delta-8, THCp, THCh)
About this product
Forbidden Fruit is a sativa dominant hybrid made by crossing Cherry Pie and Tangie. Fruity and delicious!
Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.
Size: 2mL D8 Pro™ LIVE ROSIN + Δ8 + THCP + THCH (approximately 2g)
Serving Size: 1 puff
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Delta 8 THC oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, Delta 8 THCp oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, THCH oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, Live Rosin oil derived from 100% industrial hemp blend of full spectrum botanical terpenes and extracts.
100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.
About this strain
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.
About this brand
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.