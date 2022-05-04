Gushers is an Indica dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush. This strain is related to the Cookies family and has a thick fruit flavor with every hit of the vape. With its sedative effects, Gushers is a great strain for people that want to chill & relax.



Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.



Size: 2mL D8 Pro™ LIVE ROSIN + Δ8 + THCP + THCH (approximately 2g)



Serving Size: 1 puff



Coil: Ceramic



Tank: Glass



Ingredients: Delta 8 THC oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, Delta 8 THCp oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, THCH oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, Live Rosin oil derived from 100% industrial hemp blend of full spectrum botanical terpenes and extracts.



100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.