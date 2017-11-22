Our Banana Kush delta 8 shatter smells like a fresh bushel of fresh bananas! This strain is perfect for those looking to combat stress, anxiety and depression. It is happy, euphoric and relaxing. Banana Kush is an Indica dominant hybrid made by crossing Ghost OG.



Shatter Disclaimer: At 70 degrees Fahrenheit the Delta 8 shatter behaves just like regular Delta 9 shatter. As the temperature increases (around 77 degrees Fahrenheit or higher) , the consistency becomes much more similar to high viscosity Delta 8 distillate. This is still a dabbable product but it will not be exactly like a traditional Delta 9 shatter. In the future, we may consider changing the name, but for now the product has been priced fairly. Email us with questions.



Recommended Use: This shatter is best consumed off a dab rig or an electronic nail.



Ingredients: Delta 8 THC distillate, full spectrum botanical terpenes.



Solvent Free: YES