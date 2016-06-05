Our Blueberry Kush delta 8 shatter has a sweet blueberry muffin taste and smell! This strain will leave you relaxed and comfortable any time of the day. Blueberry Kush is an Indica dominant hybrid made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. Blueberry Kush is also known as Blueberry OG Kush.



Shatter Disclaimer: At 70 degrees Fahrenheit the Delta 8 shatter behaves just like regular Delta 9 shatter. As the temperature increases (around 77 degrees Fahrenheit or higher) , the consistency becomes much more similar to high viscosity Delta 8 distillate. This is still a dabbable product but it will not be exactly like a traditional Delta 9 shatter. In the future, we may consider changing the name, but for now the product has been priced fairly. Email us with questions.



Recommended Use: This shatter is best consumed off a dab rig or an electronic nail.



Ingredients: Delta 8 THC distillate, full spectrum botanical terpenes.



Solvent Free: YES