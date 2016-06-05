Delta 8 Pro™ Delta-8 THC Shatter - Blueberry Kush
About this product
Shatter Disclaimer: At 70 degrees Fahrenheit the Delta 8 shatter behaves just like regular Delta 9 shatter. As the temperature increases (around 77 degrees Fahrenheit or higher) , the consistency becomes much more similar to high viscosity Delta 8 distillate. This is still a dabbable product but it will not be exactly like a traditional Delta 9 shatter. In the future, we may consider changing the name, but for now the product has been priced fairly. Email us with questions.
Recommended Use: This shatter is best consumed off a dab rig or an electronic nail.
Ingredients: Delta 8 THC distillate, full spectrum botanical terpenes.
Solvent Free: YES
About this strain
Blueberry Kush, also known as "Blueberry OG Kush," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and stress.
Blueberry Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.