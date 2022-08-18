Our Girl Scout Cookies delta 8 shatter is sweet and earthy and similar in effect to the original OG Kush x Durban Poison hybrid. This strain packs a euphoric punch and promotes happiness and creativity.



Shatter Disclaimer: At 70 degrees Fahrenheit the Delta 8 shatter behaves just like regular Delta 9 shatter. As the temperature increases (around 77 degrees Fahrenheit or higher) , the consistency becomes much more similar to high viscosity Delta 8 distillate. This is still a dabbable product but it will not be exactly like a traditional Delta 9 shatter. In the future, we may consider changing the name, but for now the product has been priced fairly. Email us with questions.



Recommended Use: This shatter is best consumed off a dab rig or an electronic nail.



Ingredients: Delta 8 THC distillate, full spectrum botanical terpenes.



Solvent Free: YES