About this product
Wifi OG is a cross between The White and Fire OG. This hybrid strain is great for social activities as it won’t leave you drowsy.
Packaged in a resealable container with 4 grams of premium grade hemp infused with pure Delta 8 THC. Lab tested and 2018 Farm Bill Approved, our infused flower is 100% solventless and contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Recommended Use: Take out of mylar sachet. Gently grind up the herb. Gently pack it in a bowl, roll it up, mix with other herbs and enjoy!
Ingredients: Industrial hemp, Delta 8 THC derived from industrial hemp
About this brand
Delta 8 Pro
Your trusted source for safe and legal Delta 8 THC products!
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.
