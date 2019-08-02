About this product
Packaged in a resealable container with 7 grams of premium grade hemp infused with pure Delta 8 THC. Each quarter is infused with 500mg+ Delta 8 THC. Lab tested and 2018 Farm Bill Approved, our infused flower is 100% solventless and contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Recommended Use: Take out of mylar sachet. Gently grind up the herb. Gently pack it in a bowl, roll it up, mix with other herbs and enjoy!
Ingredients: Industrial hemp, Delta 8 THC derived from industrial hemp
About this strain
White Fire OG, also known as "Wifi OG," "WiFi," "White Fire," and "WiFi Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its uplifting and cerebral effects. White Fire OG is made by crossing Fire OG and The White. This strain features notable aromas that are sour and earthy. Consumers say that White Fire OG effects are ideal for social and cretive activities without leaving you drowsy. One Leafly user notes "WiFi OG is probably my number one strain. It helps massively with my anxiety. It's a very energetic and bubbly high for me." Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to treat anxiety, depression, cancer, glaucoma, pain and appetite loss. The appearance of this strain resembles a dusty snowfall of crystals. According to growers, many phenotypes of White Fire OG exist, some with dense, barrel-like buds and others with pointed, conic formations. Growers of White Fire OG can raise their high-yielding plants indoor or outdoors with a 65-day flowering period.
About this brand
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.