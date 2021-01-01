Delta 8 Pro
About this product
Lab tested and 2018 Farm Bill Approved, our 4200mg Delta 8 THC Tincture utilizes the synergistic properties of Delta 8, CBG and CBN to stimulate cannabinoid receptors and promote health and wellness.
Serving Size: 0.5mL
Recommended Use: Take one serving size and place under tongue
Ingredients: Delta 8 THC derived from industrial hemp, Cannabinol (CBN), Cannabigerol (CBG)
Servings Per Bottle: There are one hundred twenty (120) 0.5mL servings per bottle
Serving Size: 0.5mL
Recommended Use: Take one serving size and place under tongue
Ingredients: Delta 8 THC derived from industrial hemp, Cannabinol (CBN), Cannabigerol (CBG)
Servings Per Bottle: There are one hundred twenty (120) 0.5mL servings per bottle
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!