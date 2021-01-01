Loading…
Logo for the brand Delta 8 Pro

Delta 8 Pro

Delta-8 Tincture 4200mg 60mL

About this product

Lab tested and 2018 Farm Bill Approved, our 4200mg Delta 8 THC Tincture utilizes the synergistic properties of Delta 8, CBG and CBN to stimulate cannabinoid receptors and promote health and wellness.

Serving Size: 0.5mL

Recommended Use: Take one serving size and place under tongue

Ingredients: Delta 8 THC derived from industrial hemp, Cannabinol (CBN), Cannabigerol (CBG)

Servings Per Bottle: There are one hundred twenty (120) 0.5mL servings per bottle
