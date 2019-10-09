Delta 8 Pro
Our Delta 8 THC Cartridges are derived from Hemp and flavored with botanical derived Full Spectrum Terpenes. We do not use cutting agents such as MCT, PG or PEG to provide the cleanest and best tasting product possible.
Gelato is a fruity, evenly split hybrid strain. It is popular for its euphoric and relaxing effects.
Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
1,408 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
