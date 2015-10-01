Delta 8 Pro
About this product
The 1 gram of diamonds are made from the CBD, CBG, and CBDV, giving you a balanced blend of cannabinoids and Delta 8. These diamonds are infused with your choice of terpenes in 1 gram of Delta 8 sauce. 2 total grams in each glass jar.
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!