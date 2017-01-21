Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Delta 8 Pro

Delta 8 Pro

Grape Stomper Delta-8 Crumble 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Our Delta 8 Crumble has approximately 300mg of Delta 8 THC and 700mg of CBD per a gram. Our Crumble has a consistency of a dry cookie dough and it is very easy to work with. Use it for dabbing or to top off your favorite bowl! You can mix it with herbs and roll it up in a blunt or joint.

Grape Stomper effects

Reported by real people like you
278 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
24% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!