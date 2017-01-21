Delta 8 Pro
About this product
Our Delta 8 Crumble has approximately 300mg of Delta 8 THC and 700mg of CBD per a gram. Our Crumble has a consistency of a dry cookie dough and it is very easy to work with. Use it for dabbing or to top off your favorite bowl! You can mix it with herbs and roll it up in a blunt or joint.
Grape Stomper effects
Reported by real people like you
278 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
24% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!