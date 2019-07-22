About this product

Our Delta 8 THC Cartridges are derived from Hemp and flavored with botanical derived Full Spectrum Terpenes. We do not use cutting agents such as MCT, PG or PEG to provide the cleanest and best tasting product possible.



Green Crack is a sativa dominant hybrid and the fruity smells cannot be missed. It is a potent mood enhancer and gives the user immediate energy, as well as a creativity boost.