Delta 8 Pro

Hardcore OG Delta-8 Cartridge 1g

IndicaTHC 20%CBD
Our Delta 8 THC Cartridges are derived from Hemp and flavored with botanical derived Full Spectrum Terpenes. We do not use cutting agents such as MCT, PG or PEG to provide the cleanest and best tasting product possible.

Hardcore OG is an indica dominant strain, great for relaxation and stress relief.

Hardcore OG effects

96 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
21% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
12% of people say it helps with insomnia
