Wedding Cake is an Indica dominant hybrid made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints.
Size: 1mL HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) + CBN – Approximately 90% Total Cannabinoids
Serving Size: 1 puff
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, blend of full spectrum botanical terpenes and extracts.
100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake growing info
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
Wedding Cake effects
