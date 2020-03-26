Delta 8 Pro
Our Delta 8 THC Cartridges are derived from Hemp and flavored with botanical derived Full Spectrum Terpenes. We do not use cutting agents such as MCT, PG or PEG to provide the cleanest and best tasting product possible.
King Louis is an indica dominant strain with a pungent, musky aroma. Great for relaxation and often used for sleep.
King Louis effects
Reported by real people like you
676 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
