Delta 8 Pro
About this product
Our Delta 8 Crumble has approximately 300mg of Delta 8 THC and 700mg of CBD per a gram. Our Crumble has a consistency of a dry cookie dough and it is very easy to work with. Use it for dabbing or to top off your favorite bowl! You can mix it with herbs and roll it up in a blunt or joint.
King Louis effects
Reported by real people like you
675 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
