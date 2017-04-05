Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Delta 8 Pro

Delta 8 Pro

Legendary OG Delta-8 Infused Hemp Flower 3.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 22%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Legendary OG Kush is an indica hemp strain made by crossing OG Kush with an unknown cultivar. This strain produces relaxing effects that elevate the mind while soothing aches and pains throughout the body. Legendary OG sleepy qualities make it an ideal strain to enjoy before bedtime.

Legend OG effects

Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!