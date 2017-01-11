Loading…
Delta 8 Pro

Lemon Haze Delta-8 Crumble 1g

SativaTHC 19%CBD
Our Delta 8 Crumble has approximately 300mg of Delta 8 THC and 700mg of CBD per a gram. Our Crumble has a consistency of a dry cookie dough and it is very easy to work with. Use it for dabbing or to top off your favorite bowl! You can mix it with herbs and roll it up in a blunt or joint.

Lemon Haze effects

1,718 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
